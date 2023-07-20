why Fastly Inc. [FSLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.95

Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] gained 1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $19.21 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Fastly to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Fastly will host an investor conference call that day to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, FSLY reached a trading volume of 3150547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fastly Inc. [FSLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $17.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fastly Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14.

Trading performance analysis for FSLY stock

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.62. With this latest performance, FSLY shares gained by 11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.09 for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.73, while it was recorded at 18.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.52 for the last 200 days.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fastly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc. go to 30.00%.