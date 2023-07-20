Wall Street Analyst Resumed Illumina Inc. [ILMN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Illumina Inc. [NASDAQ: ILMN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.87%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Illumina to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced today that it will issue results for the second quarter 2023 following the close of market on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Charles Dadswell, Interim Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel, and Joydeep Goswami, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.

Over the last 12 months, ILMN stock dropped by -1.47%. The one-year Illumina Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.4. The average equity rating for ILMN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.44 billion, with 158.00 million shares outstanding and 157.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, ILMN stock reached a trading volume of 4295699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Illumina Inc. [ILMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILMN shares is $234.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Illumina Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illumina Inc. is set at 5.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52.

ILMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Illumina Inc. [ILMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, ILMN shares dropped by -10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Illumina Inc. [ILMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.19, while it was recorded at 185.00 for the last single week of trading, and 208.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Illumina Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illumina Inc. [ILMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +64.83. Illumina Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.07.

Return on Total Capital for ILMN is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Illumina Inc. [ILMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.87. Additionally, ILMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Illumina Inc. [ILMN] managed to generate an average of -$382,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Illumina Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.