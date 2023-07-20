Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell -1.35% so far this year. What now?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] price surged by 5.23 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 12:21 PM that Alexander’s Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, announced it will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.

A sum of 3945694 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.97M shares. Vornado Realty Trust shares reached a high of $20.55 and dropped to a low of $19.7935 until finishing in the latest session at $20.53.

The one-year VNO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.6. The average equity rating for VNO stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

VNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.55. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 30.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.34 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.60, while it was recorded at 19.28 for the last single week of trading, and 19.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vornado Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.70 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.63.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.87. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of -$110,145 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

VNO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.