VMware Inc. [VMW] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $119

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.18% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.03%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM that VMware Releases Its 2023 ESG Report Sharing Its Smart Impact Progress.

VMware, Inc., (NYSE:VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report sharing progress made toward the company’s 2030 Agenda. The 2030 Agenda serves as a compass to guide business actions and commitments to drive outcomes of sustainability, equity and trust.

“Every product we engineer, every customer we support and every employee we empower brings us one step closer to a more sustainable, equitable and secure future,” said Nicola Acutt, Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of ESG at VMware. “Throughout our ESG journey, we have continually pushed ourselves to implement a smarter, systemwide approach while staying true to our core intent of serving the needs of our customers while growing our own resiliency. We remain laser-focused on achieving our 2030 commitments and continuing forward by prioritizing innovation and impact.”.

Over the last 12 months, VMW stock rose by 50.31%. The one-year VMware Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.04. The average equity rating for VMW stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.17 billion, with 428.19 million shares outstanding and 232.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, VMW stock reached a trading volume of 4695000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VMware Inc. [VMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $142.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

VMW Stock Performance Analysis:

VMware Inc. [VMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 17.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.65 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.38, while it was recorded at 159.56 for the last single week of trading, and 123.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VMware Inc. Fundamentals:

VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

VMW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 10.84%.