Vistra Corp. [VST] moved up 2.05: Why It’s Important

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] gained 2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $27.33 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Vistra to Report Second Quarter Results on Aug. 9, 2023.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Management will present the materials during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra’s website at www.vistracorp.com under “Investor Relations” and then “Events & Presentations.” Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra’s website for one year following the call.

Vistra Corp. represents 383.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.34 billion with the latest information. VST stock price has been found in the range of $26.74 to $27.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 3690614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $32.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Vistra Corp. [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.55 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.26, while it was recorded at 26.66 for the last single week of trading, and 23.75 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.79 and a Gross Margin at +21.38. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.88.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp. [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.24. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp. [VST] managed to generate an average of -$249,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.