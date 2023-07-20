Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] stock Reiterated by Goldman analyst, price target now $64

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] gained 1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $52.27 price per share at the time. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Tyson Ventures Spotlights Sustainability Entrepreneurs.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 3403619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $56.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for TSN stock

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.72, while it was recorded at 52.19 for the last single week of trading, and 59.84 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.