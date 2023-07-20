Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] is 1.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [NYSE: MODG] price surged by 2.20 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM that TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS WELCOMES KATINA METZIDAKIS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the “Company” or “Topgolf Callaway Brands”) announced today that Katina Metzidakis has joined the Company as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Katina reports directly to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer, Brian Lynch, and is responsible for leading the Company’s Investor Relations department.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are excited to welcome Katina to Topgolf Callaway Brands,” said Mr. Lynch. “Katina brings with her extensive experience and perspective in IR and public markets that will be valuable as we continue to pursue our strategic plan and communicate with the investment community.”.

A sum of 2842701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares reached a high of $20.05 and dropped to a low of $19.55 until finishing in the latest session at $20.00.

The one-year MODG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.25. The average equity rating for MODG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $32.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

MODG Stock Performance Analysis:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, MODG shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 19.81 for the last single week of trading, and 20.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +60.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for MODG is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.96. Additionally, MODG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] managed to generate an average of $4,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MODG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. go to 11.60%.