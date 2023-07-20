TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] Stock trading around $7.83 per share: What’s Next?

TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ: TOP] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 11.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.83. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM that TOP Financial Group Limited Reports Financial Year Results Ended March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7035812 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TOP Financial Group Limited stands at 10.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.97%.

The market cap for TOP stock reached $281.80 million, with 33.28 million shares outstanding and 5.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, TOP reached a trading volume of 7035812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOP Financial Group Limited is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has TOP stock performed recently?

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.75. With this latest performance, TOP shares gained by 9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.