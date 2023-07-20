The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell -4.29% so far this year. What now?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] closed the trading session at $21.66 on 07/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.29, while the highest price level was $21.67. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that The Wendy’s Company to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 9.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) will release its second quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com. The related presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by telephone at (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers, both using event ID 096558. An archived webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Wendy’s Wendy’s® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.29 percent and weekly performance of 0.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, WEN reached to a volume of 3125218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $25.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 61.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.20, while it was recorded at 21.38 for the last single week of trading, and 21.82 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.40. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 11.70%.