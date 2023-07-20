The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Is Currently -0.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.46%. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that The GEO Group Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Earnings Release Scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Before the Market Opens.

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time).

Over the last 12 months, GEO stock rose by 12.60%. The one-year The GEO Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.0. The average equity rating for GEO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $918.42 million, with 121.43 million shares outstanding and 119.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, GEO stock reached a trading volume of 3027965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GEO Stock Performance Analysis:

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.61, while it was recorded at 7.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The GEO Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +24.41. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.49. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $9,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.