TD Cowen slashes price target on Phillips 66 [PSX] – find out why.

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] closed the trading session at $102.46. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 18, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.56 percent and weekly performance of 0.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, PSX reached to a volume of 3051287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $121.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PSX stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.03, while it was recorded at 101.14 for the last single week of trading, and 100.26 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -13.90%.