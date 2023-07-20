Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock Upgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $55

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] loss -2.24% or -0.97 points to close at $42.39 with a heavy trading volume of 3004632 shares. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM that Taking Care of Each Other at Tapestry.

Tapestry is on a journey to create a better made future for all. We know how important community and assistance are when faced with hardship or disaster. To further support our people when they need it most, we’ve established the Associate Relief Fund.

It opened the trading session at $42.98, the shares rose to $43.105 and dropped to $41.735, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TPR points out that the company has recorded -2.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 3004632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $50.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.35, while it was recorded at 43.36 for the last single week of trading, and 39.74 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 19.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.85. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $47,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 14.55%.