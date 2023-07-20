TAL Education Group [TAL] fell -13.48% so far this year. What now?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.67% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.68%. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM that TAL Education Group to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on July 27, 2023.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended May 31, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TAL stock rose by 39.91%. The one-year TAL Education Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.78. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.10 billion, with 635.97 million shares outstanding and 501.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, TAL stock reached a trading volume of 3664665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.