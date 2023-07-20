Stellantis N.V. [STLA] is 30.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] loss -1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $18.55 price per share at the time. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM that /C O R R E C T I O N — Stellantis/.

In the news release, Jeep® Performance Parts Announces New Upgraded 2-inch Lift Kit Featuring Bilstein Shocks, issued 19-Jul-2023 by Stellantis over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the chart contained an error by incorrectly showing 2.0-liter turbo PHEV powertrain as one of the available powertrains for the Jeep Wrangler 2-door (JL72). The correct engine options for the Jeep Wrangler 2-door (JL72) are the 3.6-liter V-6 or the 2.0-liter turbo. We apologize for the error and any inconvenience. The complete, corrected release follows:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 2961390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $22.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for STLA stock

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.36 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.82, while it was recorded at 18.72 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 3.59%.