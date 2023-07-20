Sono Group N.V. [SEV] is -77.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sono Group N.V. [NASDAQ: SEV] price plunged by -32.42 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Sono Group Receives Notice of Delisting from Nasdaq.

The Staff’s determination was based on the following factors: the associated public interest concerns raised by the Company’s announcement that it had applied to the insolvency court of Munich, Germany, to permit the opening of a self-administration proceeding with respect to the Company pursuant to Section 270 et seqq. of the German Insolvency Code; concerns regarding the residual equity interest of the existing listed securities holders; and concerns about the Company’s ability to sustain compliance with all requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 10655095 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.23M shares. Sono Group N.V. shares reached a high of $0.2545 and dropped to a low of $0.21 until finishing in the latest session at $0.23.

The one-year SEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.25. The average equity rating for SEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sono Group N.V. [SEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEV shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sono Group N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sono Group N.V. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 196.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

SEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Sono Group N.V. [SEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.63. With this latest performance, SEV shares dropped by -29.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Sono Group N.V. [SEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2606, while it was recorded at 0.3088 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7883 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sono Group N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sono Group N.V. [SEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -356250.00 and a Gross Margin at -3850.00. Sono Group N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399706.25.

Return on Total Capital for SEV is now -117.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -170.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sono Group N.V. [SEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.18. Additionally, SEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sono Group N.V. [SEV] managed to generate an average of -$327,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Sono Group N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

SEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sono Group N.V. go to 0.23%.