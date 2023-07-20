SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Revenue clocked in at $862.40 million, up 6.58% YTD: What’s Next?

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] closed the trading session at $35.94. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM that SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2023 EPS of ($5.63) per Share; and FFO of $1.43 per Share.

Financial and Operating Highlights.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.63 per share for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to net loss of $0.70 per share for the same period in 2022. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 included the $305.9 million, or $4.44 per share, write down of the carrying value of the leasehold interest at 625 Madison Avenue that the Company previously disclosed it would record in the second quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.58 percent and weekly performance of 13.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, SLG reached to a volume of 3890149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $30.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

SLG stock trade performance evaluation

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.16. With this latest performance, SLG shares gained by 35.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.98 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.30, while it was recorded at 33.13 for the last single week of trading, and 32.04 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.