RingCentral Inc. [RNG] Stock trading around $42.90 per share: What’s Next?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.37%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that RingCentral Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after market close on Monday, August 7, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-349-0093 from the United States or 1-412-317-5201 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on August 14, 2023, a telephone replay will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the United States or 1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 10180223. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ringcentral.com.

Over the last 12 months, RNG stock dropped by -13.46%. The one-year RingCentral Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.62. The average equity rating for RNG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.18 billion, with 95.72 million shares outstanding and 84.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, RNG stock reached a trading volume of 2910412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $45.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 27.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

RNG Stock Performance Analysis:

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.37. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 22.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.77 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.25, while it was recorded at 39.70 for the last single week of trading, and 34.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RingCentral Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.40 and a Gross Margin at +67.73. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.22.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -21.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -689.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.79. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$225,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

RNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to -1.33%.