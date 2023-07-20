Piper Sandler lifts ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.21% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.14%. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM that ImmunoGen Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results.

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 31, 2023 to discuss its second quarter 2023 operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATIONTo access the live call by phone, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. The call may also be accessed through the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.

Over the last 12 months, IMGN stock rose by 298.20%. The one-year ImmunoGen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.06. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.91 billion, with 258.85 million shares outstanding and 219.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, IMGN stock reached a trading volume of 6745349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 341.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 298.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.63 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.63, while it was recorded at 19.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.