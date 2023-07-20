Okta Inc. [OKTA] Revenue clocked in at $1.96 billion, up 2.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] loss -0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $70.37 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM that UPDATE — Kandji Brings Okta Device Trust to Apple Devices with New Integration.

Kandji’s Industry-Leading Apple Device Management Solution Combined with the Okta Identity Engine Delivers Superior Compliance and Security to Empower the Hybrid Workforce.

Okta Inc. represents 161.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.88 billion with the latest information. OKTA stock price has been found in the range of $69.845 to $73.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, OKTA reached a trading volume of 3152534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Okta Inc. [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $93.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 67.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for OKTA stock

Okta Inc. [OKTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, OKTA shares dropped by -7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.10, while it was recorded at 71.26 for the last single week of trading, and 69.63 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc. [OKTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.77 and a Gross Margin at +70.61. Okta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.86.

Return on Total Capital for OKTA is now -9.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.30. Additionally, OKTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] managed to generate an average of -$135,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Okta Inc. [OKTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.