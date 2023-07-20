Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] stock Downgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $49

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $64.45 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Nutrien Announces Potash Production Curtailments Due to Port of Vancouver Strike.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has curtailed production at its Cory potash mine due to the loss of export capacity through Canpotex’s Neptune terminal as a result of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada strike at the Port of Vancouver.

Nutrien expects full-year 2023 Potash adjusted EBITDA will fall below the bottom end of its previous guidance range due to factors impacting offshore sales through Canpotex, including the ILWU strike, Portland terminal outage and lower global potash prices than previously anticipated. We will provide updated full-year 2023 guidance reflecting these impacts at the time of our second quarter results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Nutrien Ltd. represents 501.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.35 billion with the latest information. NTR stock price has been found in the range of $63.45 to $65.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 3044939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $75.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NTR stock

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.58, while it was recorded at 61.98 for the last single week of trading, and 72.60 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.61. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.22.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 27.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.20. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $403,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.