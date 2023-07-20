Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] stock Reiterated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $8

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] traded at a low on 07/19/23, posting a -0.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.15. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM that Nano Dimension Exposes Another Misleading News Release that Stratasys Board Distributes Unabashedly, Deceiving Shareholders and Public Quoting a Respectable Judge in a Totally Out-of-Context and Misguided Manner.

As a Re-phrase on Professor Albert Einstein statement:Two things are Infinite: The universe and the Incompetence and Deceptiveness of Stratasys's Board of directors. And I'm not sure about the first one.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3392325 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at 3.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.74%.

The market cap for NNDM stock reached $807.85 million, with 253.21 million shares outstanding and 250.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 3392325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 25.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.73 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.56 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.40 and a Current Ratio set at 30.00.