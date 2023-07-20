Morgan Stanley slashes price target on DexCom Inc. [DXCM] – find out why.

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] slipped around -4.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $133.63 at the close of the session, down -3.12%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Dexcom Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 27, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s second quarter 2023 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the Dexcom investor relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (888) 414-4585 (US/Canada) or (646) 960-0331 (International) and use the confirmation ID “9430114” approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 2968785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $142.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 121.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has DXCM stock performed recently?

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.72, while it was recorded at 136.06 for the last single week of trading, and 115.11 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 29.80%.