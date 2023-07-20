MoffettNathanson slashes price target on Wayfair Inc. [W] – find out why.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] loss -0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $71.42 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Announces Investor Day Event.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2023 before the opening of the market on August 3, 2023.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 3 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3qOzwoJ. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/3CNJz2z. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

Wayfair Inc. represents 110.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.33 billion with the latest information. W stock price has been found in the range of $71.11 to $73.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, W reached a trading volume of 3976096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $51.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for W stock

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 29.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.77 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.46, while it was recorded at 71.03 for the last single week of trading, and 41.98 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.