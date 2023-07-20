Mizuho lifts Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] slipped around -0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.72 at the close of the session, down -1.70%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for August 3, 2023.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) plans to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 2902817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $48.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CPE stock performed recently?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.15, while it was recorded at 34.66 for the last single week of trading, and 37.23 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 6.00%.