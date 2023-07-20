Maxim Group slashes price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] – find out why.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] closed the trading session at $0.58 on 07/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5602, while the highest price level was $0.607. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM that INOVIO Announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Actions.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO) has released the following pursuant to an order of the UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT EASTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.11 percent and weekly performance of 8.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.24M shares, INO reached to a volume of 5221511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.46. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5726, while it was recorded at 0.5521 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2838 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2672.64 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2726.67.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -79.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.42. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$1,520,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 41.50%.