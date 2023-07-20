Market cap of Zscaler Inc. [ZS] reaches 23.45B – now what?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] gained 4.02% or 6.23 points to close at $161.04 with a heavy trading volume of 3356809 shares. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 3:01 AM that Zscaler 2023 Ransomware Report Shows a Nearly 40% Increase in Global Ransomware Attacks.

Annual ThreatLabz Ransomware Report Tracks Trends and Impacts of Ransomware Attacks Including Encryption-less Extortion and Growth of Ransomware-as-a-Service.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $156.44, the shares rose to $163.135 and dropped to $155.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZS points out that the company has recorded 41.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -89.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, ZS reached to a volume of 3356809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $174.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 6.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 76.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for ZS stock

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.97. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.29, while it was recorded at 151.65 for the last single week of trading, and 127.54 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.01 and a Gross Margin at +77.70. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.77.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -21.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.40. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$78,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 60.58%.