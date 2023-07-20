Market cap of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] reaches 168.80B – now what?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] loss -0.01% on the last trading session, reaching $183.67 price per share at the time. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM that Texas Instruments to webcast Q2 2023 earnings conference call.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 25, at 3:30 p.m. Central time. Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI’s financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.

You can access the audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 3684898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $180.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 4117.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

Trading performance analysis for TXN stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.27, while it was recorded at 182.94 for the last single week of trading, and 171.97 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.