Market cap of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] reaches 49.62B – now what?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] price surged by 0.06 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on June 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Pivotal Phase 3 Data Presented at ISTH 2023 Congress Spotlight TAK-755 Prophylaxis for Patients with Congenital Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (cTTP).

Data from First and Only Phase 3 Controlled Trial in cTTP Demonstrate Strong Efficacy and Favorable Safety Profile with TAK-755 (recombinant ADAMTS13), Compared to Plasma-Based Therapies.

Patients Receiving TAK-755 Achieved an Increase in Plasma ADAMTS13 Enzyme Activity Levels, Which Are Deficient in Patients with cTTP, Compared to Plasma-Based Therapies.

A sum of 3141818 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.87M shares. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares reached a high of $15.54 and dropped to a low of $15.38 until finishing in the latest session at $15.44.

The one-year TAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.16. The average equity rating for TAK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $19.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

TAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.01, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34 and a Gross Margin at +57.07. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.08%.