Market cap of Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] reaches 3.08B – now what?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.46 at the close of the session, up 0.45%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release second-quarter 2023 earnings before market open on Friday, August 4, 2023 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock is now 24.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAGP Stock saw the intraday high of $15.54 and lowest of $15.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.60, which means current price is +31.13% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 2986586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PAGP stock performed recently?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.16 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.28, while it was recorded at 15.32 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.30 and a Gross Margin at +2.88. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.29.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 5.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 579.07. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] managed to generate an average of $40,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to 0.00%.