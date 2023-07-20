Market cap of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] reaches 3.12M – now what?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] gained 4.83% on the last trading session, reaching $2.17 price per share at the time. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Panbela Therapeutics to Receive a Total Up to $9.5 Million for Divestiture of Assets within Eflornithine (DFMO) Pediatric Neuroblastoma Program to US WorldMeds.

Neuroblastoma, a rare cancer originating from immature nerve cells, contributes to nearly 15% of pediatric cancer deaths.[1] Panbela Therapeutics’ subsidiary, Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, has extensively collaborated with leading neuroblastoma research groups such as the Neuroblastoma Medulloblastoma Translational Research Consortium (NMTRC) (now Beat Childhood Cancer), New Advances in Neuroblastoma Therapy (NANT), the Children’s Oncology Group (COG), and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the clinical development of eflornithine as a treatment for neuroblastoma. These collaborative efforts, spanning multiple years, have resulted in the Company receiving orphan drug designations for the use of eflornithine in the treatment of neuroblastoma in both the United States and Europe.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. represents 1.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.12 million with the latest information. PBLA stock price has been found in the range of $2.15 to $3.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 252.46K shares, PBLA reached a trading volume of 45085693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $30.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

Trading performance analysis for PBLA stock

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, PBLA shares dropped by -16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.94 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.23, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 73.58 for the last 200 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PBLA is now -363.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -949.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,230.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -391.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] managed to generate an average of -$4,990,429 per employee.Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.