Market cap of Lemonade Inc. [LMND] reaches 1.77B – now what?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] gained 15.60% or 3.25 points to close at $24.08 with a heavy trading volume of 5496907 shares. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 2:08 PM that Lemonade To Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 after market close. Lemonade will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 am Eastern time (5:00 am Pacific time) to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. Registrants may also dial in, toll-free, at +1 833 470 1428 or at +1 404 975 4839, conference ID 793094.

It opened the trading session at $21.14, the shares rose to $24.81 and dropped to $21.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LMND points out that the company has recorded 45.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -134.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, LMND reached to a volume of 5496907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $18.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

Trading performance analysis for LMND stock

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.57. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 22.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.24 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.84, while it was recorded at 20.68 for the last single week of trading, and 17.03 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.70. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.62.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -29.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.06. Additionally, LMND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$217,849 per employee.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc. go to 22.10%.