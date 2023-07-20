Market cap of i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] reaches 569.77M – now what?

i-80 Gold Corp. [AMEX: IAUX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.77% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.17%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:40 PM that i-80 Announces C$32 Million Private Placement of Common Shares.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Over the last 12 months, IAUX stock rose by 25.30%.

The market cap for the stock reached $569.77 million, with 273.93 million shares outstanding and 162.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, IAUX stock reached a trading volume of 2953986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for i-80 Gold Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43.

IAUX Stock Performance Analysis:

i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, IAUX shares dropped by -5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.