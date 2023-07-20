Market cap of HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK] reaches 1.63B – now what?

HighPeak Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: HPK] price plunged by -0.08 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 8:10 AM that HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and to otherwise enhance near-term liquidity.

A sum of 3414447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 375.08K shares. HighPeak Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $13.32 and dropped to a low of $11.80 until finishing in the latest session at $12.86.

The one-year HPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.15. The average equity rating for HPK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPK shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for HighPeak Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HighPeak Energy Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

HPK Stock Performance Analysis:

HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, HPK shares dropped by -9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.63, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 21.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HighPeak Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.92 and a Gross Margin at +61.98. HighPeak Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.30.

Return on Total Capital for HPK is now 33.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.25. Additionally, HPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK] managed to generate an average of $4,550,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.HighPeak Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.