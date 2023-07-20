Market Analysts see Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] closed the trading session at $9.84. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM that Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Second Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Dividends.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared second quarter 2023 common and preferred stock dividends.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.44 percent and weekly performance of 4.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, RITM reached to a volume of 3831686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.36.

RITM stock trade performance evaluation

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, RITM shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.56 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.55 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.