Market Analysts see Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] falling to $80. Time to buy?

Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ: NTRS] closed the trading session at $81.28 on 07/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.41, while the highest price level was $82.44. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM that Northern Trust Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Northern Trust Corporation has released its second quarter 2023 financial results. Results can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations as well as on the corporation’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 19, 2023, which is available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.15 percent and weekly performance of 8.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, NTRS reached to a volume of 6830026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRS shares is $82.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Northern Trust Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Trust Corporation is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 1146.92.

NTRS stock trade performance evaluation

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.91. With this latest performance, NTRS shares gained by 8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.24, while it was recorded at 74.16 for the last single week of trading, and 84.99 for the last 200 days.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.71. Northern Trust Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.03.

Return on Total Capital for NTRS is now 7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.42. Additionally, NTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] managed to generate an average of $56,110 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Trust Corporation go to 8.92%.