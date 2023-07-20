Market Analysts see Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [NASDAQ: IBKR] traded at a low on 07/19/23, posting a -4.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.97. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Interactive Brokers Offers Trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

IBKR Further Expands Its Global Market Access.

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced access to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, letting clients invest in the Taiwanese market without maintaining a relationship with a separate regional broker. Eligible clients of Interactive Brokers globally can now trade Taiwanese stocks, ETFs and TDRs alongside global stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds and more from a single unified platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3905620 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stands at 2.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.00%.

The market cap for IBKR stock reached $35.12 billion, with 102.96 million shares outstanding and 99.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 868.54K shares, IBKR reached a trading volume of 3905620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBKR shares is $110.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBKR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.25.

How has IBKR stock performed recently?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, IBKR shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.01, while it was recorded at 84.48 for the last single week of trading, and 78.64 for the last 200 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.46 and a Gross Margin at +90.25. Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for IBKR is now 28.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.55. Additionally, IBKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] managed to generate an average of $134,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings analysis for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. go to 18.85%.