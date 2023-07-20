Market Analysts see Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.52%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1.43 trillion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.40 trillion at May 31, 2023. This month’s increase in AUM reflected the impact of positive markets and modest long-term net inflows.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, AUM reflected the positive impact of markets and long-term net inflows of $0.2 billion which include the previously disclosed $3.2 billion low-fee equity mandate.

Over the last 12 months, BEN stock rose by 22.45%. The one-year Franklin Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.76. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.43 billion, with 490.70 million shares outstanding and 285.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, BEN stock reached a trading volume of 3224288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $25.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.69.

BEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.04, while it was recorded at 29.21 for the last single week of trading, and 26.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Franklin Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $126,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

BEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -4.13%.