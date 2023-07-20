Market Analysts see Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gaining to $94.20. Time to buy?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] gained 1.63% or 1.89 points to close at $117.96 with a heavy trading volume of 3471543 shares. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Capital One Announces Stress Capital Buffer Requirement.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced its preliminary Stress Capital Buffer Requirement (“SCB”), as calculated based on the Federal Reserve’s 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review process (“CCAR”), is 4.8 percent, effective October 1, 2023. Capital One’s previously disclosed SCB of 3.1 percent, as calculated based on the 2022 CCAR process, will remain in effect through the end of the third quarter of 2023.

About Capital One Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $349.8 billion in deposits and $471.7 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “COF” and is included in the S&P 100 index.

It opened the trading session at $116.56, the shares rose to $118.955 and dropped to $116.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COF points out that the company has recorded 13.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, COF reached to a volume of 3471543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $113.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 119.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.49, while it was recorded at 114.64 for the last single week of trading, and 101.63 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.17. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.02.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.42. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $129,989 per employee.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.