Manchester United plc [MANU] moved down -6.64: Why It’s Important

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] closed the trading session at $22.07 on 07/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.78, while the highest price level was $23.84. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Manchester United PLC Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Key Points.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

For fiscal 2023, the Company raises its previous revenue guidance to a record £630 million to £640 million and raises its adjusted EBITDA guidance to £140 million to £150 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.40 percent and weekly performance of -3.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, MANU reached to a volume of 2996373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manchester United plc [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

MANU stock trade performance evaluation

Manchester United plc [MANU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, MANU shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.26, while it was recorded at 23.05 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.45 and a Gross Margin at -14.22. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.81.

Return on Total Capital for MANU is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manchester United plc [MANU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.85. Additionally, MANU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manchester United plc [MANU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to -0.05%.