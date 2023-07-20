Life Storage Inc. [LSI] moved down -0.76: Why It’s Important

Life Storage Inc. [NYSE: LSI] loss -0.76% or -1.02 points to close at $133.10 with a heavy trading volume of 7208602 shares. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM that Equity LifeStyle Properties Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will replace Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, July 24. S&P 500 constituent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is acquiring Life Storage in a deal expected to be completed on July 20 pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

It opened the trading session at $135.00, the shares rose to $139.20 and dropped to $132.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LSI points out that the company has recorded 29.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 679.67K shares, LSI reached to a volume of 7208602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Life Storage Inc. [LSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSI shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Life Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Life Storage Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for LSI stock

Life Storage Inc. [LSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, LSI shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for Life Storage Inc. [LSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.75, while it was recorded at 136.85 for the last single week of trading, and 118.76 for the last 200 days.

Life Storage Inc. [LSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Life Storage Inc. [LSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.63 and a Gross Margin at +51.68. Life Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.50.

Return on Total Capital for LSI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Life Storage Inc. [LSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.86. Additionally, LSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Life Storage Inc. [LSI] managed to generate an average of $142,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Life Storage Inc. [LSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Life Storage Inc. go to 5.00%.