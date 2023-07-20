JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT] is -68.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JX Luxventure Limited [NASDAQ: JXJT] closed the trading session at $2.59 on 07/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.3556, while the highest price level was $3.84. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 9:36 AM that JX Luxventure announces a new Artificial Intelligence initiative: USD1,000,000 Agreement with Tianjin Baixing Pharmaceutical Wholesale Co., Ltd. in connection with incorporating ChatGPT type technology for ERP platform.

JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: JXJT) (the “Company”), a company that engages in tourism with business segments covering tourism, tourism duty-free cross-border merchandise and tourism technology solutions, today announced that on July 17, 2023, its subsidiary, Jinxuan Luxury Tourism (Hainan) Digital Technology Co., Ltd signed a USD1,000,000 Technology Development and Promotion Commission Contract with Tianjin Baixing Pharmaceutical Wholesale Co., Ltd. (“Tianjin Baixing”) for developing medical ERP management platform, which will incorporate Chatgpt type technology.

The Company recently announced new initiatives of ChatGPT technology in related fields. The Company combines its development project with Tianjin Baixing’s technology products to launch a demo similar to ChatGPT, realizing a further upgrade in the field of artificial intelligence. It also applies ChatGPT-like technology to the Company’s related businesses in luxury tourism, duty-free cross-border merchandise, and tourism technology solutions, continuously enriching the application scenarios of ChatGPT and related technologies in the field.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.41 percent and weekly performance of -14.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 58.48K shares, JXJT reached to a volume of 4535712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JX Luxventure Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for JXJT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

JXJT stock trade performance evaluation

JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.79. With this latest performance, JXJT shares dropped by -16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JXJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.30 and a Gross Margin at +1.83. JX Luxventure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -256.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -203.80.

JX Luxventure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.