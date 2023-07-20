JP Morgan slashes price target on Flex Ltd. [FLEX] – find out why.

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] gained 1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $28.79 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Flex named 2023 Manufacturer of the Year.

Manufacturing Leadership Council and National Association of Manufacturers award Flex for innovation and leadership across manufacturing technology, supply chain, and sustainability initiatives.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Recognized for its best-in-class achievement and transformational leadership to drive a new era of advanced, sustainable manufacturing, Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) was named the 2023 Manufacturer of the Year for a large enterprise. The Manufacturing Leadership Council and National Association of Manufacturers presented Flex with the award at the recent Manufacturing Leadership Awards gala. This award is given to the company demonstrating significant scale in the deployment of digital technologies in manufacturing.

Flex Ltd. represents 451.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.94 billion with the latest information. FLEX stock price has been found in the range of $28.40 to $28.815.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 3890014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $30.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 41.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for FLEX stock

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.86 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.96, while it was recorded at 28.32 for the last single week of trading, and 22.48 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.56%.