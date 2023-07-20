iSun Inc. [ISUN] is -68.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iSun Inc. [NASDAQ: ISUN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.424 during the day while it closed the day at $0.42. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM that iSun Inc. Reports Significant Stock Purchases by Senior Management.

Company re-affirms full year revenue guidance of $95-100 million, a 24-31% increase over 2022.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the “Company,” or “iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, today announced that Jeffrey Peck, Chairman and CEO, and John Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer, have each purchased 50,000 shares of iSun common stock on the open market, thus together buying 100,000 shares at a total price of $52,808, or an average cost of $0.53 per share, reinforcing their confidence in the company’s progress and opportunities ahead.

iSun Inc. stock has also gained 3.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ISUN stock has declined by -43.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.27% and lost -68.66% year-on date.

The market cap for ISUN stock reached $8.34 million, with 15.96 million shares outstanding and 12.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 536.03K shares, ISUN reached a trading volume of 2873803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iSun Inc. [ISUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISUN shares is $2.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSun Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISUN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ISUN stock trade performance evaluation

iSun Inc. [ISUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, ISUN shares dropped by -20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for iSun Inc. [ISUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5030, while it was recorded at 0.4048 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2645 for the last 200 days.

iSun Inc. [ISUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSun Inc. [ISUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.88 and a Gross Margin at +11.64. iSun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.64.

iSun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.