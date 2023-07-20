Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Revenue clocked in at $2.30 billion, up 19.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] jumped around 0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.30 at the close of the session, up 1.35%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Invitation Homes Inc. stock is now 19.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INVH Stock saw the intraday high of $35.34 and lowest of $34.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.20, which means current price is +23.77% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 3069656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $36.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has INVH stock performed recently?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.78 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.19, while it was recorded at 35.27 for the last single week of trading, and 32.33 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 13.04%.