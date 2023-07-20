ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] moved up 4.38: Why It’s Important

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] price surged by 4.38 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Phase 1 Study Indicates Allogeneic Cytokine-Induced Memory-Like Natural Killer Cells Plus N-803 May Induce Tumor Regression in Advanced Head-and-Neck Cancer Patients.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced findings from a Phase 1 study showing that allogeneic cytokine-induced memory-like (CIML) natural killer (NK) cells used in combination with ImmunityBio’s IL-15 superagonist N-803 may induce tumor regression associated with persistent CIML NK cell expansion in advanced head-and-neck cancer patients. The results indicate the potential for a new treatment approach for the disease in advanced cases that currently have extremely poor prognoses.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The data from the proof-of-concept study were presented by Glenn J. Hanna, M.D., Medical Oncologist with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and the American Head and Neck Society (AHNS) joint conference in Montreal, July 7-8, 2023.

The one-year IBRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.11. The average equity rating for IBRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2187.82.

IBRX Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.87. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunityBio Inc. Fundamentals:

ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

IBRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.