General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $90

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] surged by $0.9 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $75.26 during the day while it closed the day at $75.21. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Wheaties Unveils Football Pros and Brothers J.J and T.J. Watt as the Next Faces of the Iconic Wheaties™ Box.

The Watts exemplify greatness on the field and in the community, and represent the first time the brand has highlighted brothers together on the box as Wheaties Champions.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wheaties announced today that its latest legendary orange box features professional football athletes and brothers J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt. From the backyard to the big game, the Watt brothers have always prioritized family and community throughout their historic football careers—making them the perfect Wheaties Champions and first-ever brother pair to be featured on the Wheaties box.

General Mills Inc. stock has also gained 0.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GIS stock has declined by -14.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.12% and lost -10.30% year-on date.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $43.88 billion, with 590.60 million shares outstanding and 583.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 3409859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $81.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 54.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.10 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.97, while it was recorded at 74.73 for the last single week of trading, and 81.81 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.18.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 7.89%.