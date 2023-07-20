For RXO Inc. [RXO], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

RXO Inc. [NYSE: RXO] gained 3.68% or 0.76 points to close at $21.44 with a heavy trading volume of 2994700 shares. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that RXO Wins 2023 World Future Award for Best Truck Transportation Solution.

RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, was named 2023 Best Truck Transportation Solution by the World Future Awards.

RXO received the award for its proprietary mobile application, RXO Drive™, which helps truck drivers find freight loads and manage their business from the palms of their hands. The app offers carriers access to freight from a vast network of more than 10,000 shippers, allowing drivers to quickly find available loads based on location, pricing, schedule, equipment and backhaul routes. RXO’s cutting-edge technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, powered by more than 10 years of data, to help carriers bid on freight in real time.

It opened the trading session at $20.76, the shares rose to $21.44 and dropped to $20.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RXO points out that the company has recorded 26.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, RXO reached to a volume of 2994700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RXO Inc. [RXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXO shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for RXO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RXO Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for RXO stock

RXO Inc. [RXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, RXO shares dropped by -4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.49% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for RXO Inc. [RXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.15, while it was recorded at 20.72 for the last single week of trading.

RXO Inc. [RXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RXO Inc. [RXO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. RXO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.92.

Return on Total Capital for RXO is now 18.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RXO Inc. [RXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.28. Additionally, RXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RXO Inc. [RXO] managed to generate an average of $10,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.34.RXO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RXO Inc. [RXO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXO Inc. go to -7.30%.