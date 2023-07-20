For Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] jumped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.60 at the close of the session, up 0.33%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ocugen CEO & CSO to Present at 41st Annual AAPI Convention and Scientific Assembly.

“The AAPI is an impressive organization that fosters the continued leadership of healthcare professionals of Indian origin through educational and networking opportunities, while also supporting the next generation of leaders and giving back to people in need through its charitable foundation,” said Dr. Musunuri. “We look forward to interacting with top physicians, health professionals, academicians, and scientists from across the country to drive positive change throughout our dynamic healthcare environment.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ocugen Inc. stock is now -53.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.612 and lowest of $0.5921 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.95, which means current price is +36.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 5955885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $3.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5652, while it was recorded at 0.5942 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0713 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.