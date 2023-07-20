For LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB], Analyst sees a rise to $89. What next?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] gained 0.51% or 0.46 points to close at $91.25 with a heavy trading volume of 2892579 shares. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that LyondellBasell Acquires 50% Share in Dutch Recycling Company.

LyondellBasell today announced it has acquired a 50% stake in Stiphout Industries B.V. (“Stiphout”). Stiphout is involved in the sourcing and processing of post-consumer plastic packaging waste. The company operates a facility located in Montfort, the Netherlands, with an annual processing capacity equivalent to the amount of plastic packaging waste generated by over 500,000 Dutch citizens per year.

“Investing in Stiphout aligns with our strategy to invest in recycling and plastic waste processing companies that support our existing assets in the Netherlands and Germany and fits with our integrated hub model,” says Yvonne van der Laan, LyondellBasell Executive Vice President, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions. “Through this collaboration, we can leverage local synergies with our Quality Circular Polymers business in terms of logistics and operations. It also unlocks possibilities to further expand our CirculenRecover portfolio, creating solutions for customers and brand owners in support of their circular and low-carbon targets”.

It opened the trading session at $90.66, the shares rose to $91.49 and dropped to $90.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYB points out that the company has recorded -0.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, LYB reached to a volume of 2892579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $96.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 775.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LYB stock

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.08, while it was recorded at 91.33 for the last single week of trading, and 88.82 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 19.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.44. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] managed to generate an average of $201,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 1.46%.