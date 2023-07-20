For Astra Space Inc. [ASTR], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] price surged by 8.27 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Astra to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14th, 2023.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Astra will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Monday, August 14, 2023, to discuss the results.

A sum of 3342754 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. Astra Space Inc. shares reached a high of $0.43 and dropped to a low of $0.3898 until finishing in the latest session at $0.42.

The average equity rating for ASTR stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

ASTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.67. With this latest performance, ASTR shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3778, while it was recorded at 0.3905 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4738 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Astra Space Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2812.29 and a Gross Margin at -246.74. Astra Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4391.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -158.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.14.

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.